MISSOULA - An organization dedicated to helping sick kids in Montana is hosting a battle of the beards to help make their wishes come true.
Make-A-Wish Montana is preparing to host the second annual Montana Beardies competition. Contestants post pictures of their beards online, and spectators can vote for them by making a donation. Each donation they collect helps them climb the leaderboard.
It's a fun event with a serious mission: raise money to help wishes come true for sick children. The campaign has raised more than $16,000. Organizers say 54 Montana kids are currently on the wish waiting list, and the event will help the organization grant 40 of them over the course of 2019. Make-A-Wish Montana CEO Douglas Koester says another goal is to help people find hope.
"When a kid gets sick, a family gets sick. When a family gets sick, an entire community gets sick, Koester said. "A wish gives that whole community and especially that wish kid something to look forward to."
Koester says one of the Make-A-Wish kids will help choose the best beard. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Highlander Beer in Missoula on Thursday, March 28.