The Arlee Warriors mens' basketball team took second place in the State C Basketball tournament Saturday.
The Warriors have attracted national attention in their effort to bring awareness to the high suicide rates among Native Americans.
A Facebook post from the team said, "The Warriors fell to a tough Manhattan Christian team in the finals but we are so proud of them for their second place finish! Two out of four championships isn’t too bad! #arleewarriors"
The Warriors are raising money to help prevent suicide among young people. A gofundme page has hundreds of dollars in donations.