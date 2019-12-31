New Year's Eve events in Missoula

MISSOULA - There are plenty of ways to ring in the new year and the new decade in the garden city.
ARTS Missoula is hosting the 26th annual first night. There will be over 60 events throughout Missoula that will start at noon and end at midnight. From music, dancing, art, and free carousel rides at Caras Park with a First Night button, there is something for everyone.
If you're looking to get a jump start on a fitness New Year's resolution, Missoula's YMCA is putting on an indoor triathlon. Finishers will get a free t-shirt and you can register either individually or form a team.
You can also ring in the new decade by lighting a luminary at Caras Park. People are invited to come to the park from 4 p.m. to midnight to join others by spreading peaceful energy by creating a giant peace symbol with luminaries.