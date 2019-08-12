New vaccine helps moms protect their child from RSV

RSV is a serious and sometimes deadly virus that affects millions of babies every year, right now there is no cure or treatment but one hospital in Missoula is testing a new vaccine that my protect babies even before they are born.
Community Medical in Missoula is one of 60 hospital selected across the country and in Latin America to test a new vaccine that could prevent RSV.
For most RSV starts off as what seems like a cold or just a cough but then, they don’t get better right away.
"It’s hard because you want to wrap your arms around them and help them and breath for them but you can’t you just have to sit there with them hold them and hope for the best," Maternal Fetal Medicine Doctor & father to a child who had RSV, Brad Holbrok said.
Dr. Brad Holbrok’s youngest daughter had RSV when she was baby, while she did get better the effect of the virus can still be seen years later.
“When there is a cold in my house my oldest child may get it and is sick for a few days maybe week, then my middle child gets it and is sick for a few days to a week but when my third gets sick she coughing for two, three, maybe four weeks sometimes," Holbrok said.
It’s a virus many new mothers fear because it spreads to children when they are only a few months old.
"I would never want to see my child go through RSV and not being able to breathe and being so sick,” Expecting mother Jessie Crawshaw said. “So if there was a vaccine that I could give him and to prevent me from passing it onto him, it would be something I’d definitely be interested in."
And now there might be just that.
“We’ve been trying to do something to help them for years, probably about 50 years, and just recently there was a NIH funded trial that made a big huge breakthrough! They found a piece of this virus they could create an anti-body for, to create an immune response," Maternal Fetal Medicine Doctor M. Bardett Fausett said.
But the babies won’t be the ones creating the anti-bodies.
“When we give mom a vaccine and cause her to make anti-bodies we take advantage of the natural process that’s happening all the time" Fausett said.
The idea is then mother can pass the anti-bodies on to her baby through the placenta or with breast milk.
Now community medical is looking for expecting mothers to volunteer to take the vaccine.
"In the trial it is 24 to 34 weeks basically so we are trying to get moms in the later part of pregnancy so we want to make sure moms have time to build up those antibodies so that’s why it cuts off about 6 weeks before the due date" Fausett said.
They hope to find 60 expecting mothers between 18 to 40-years-old in the next few weeks to start the trial.
All mothers who take the vaccine will also be compensated for participating in the trial. If you or a loved one are eligible for the trial you can visit the research web site or call the Maternal Fetal Medical clinic at (406) 327-3924 or call Boeson Research at (406) 763-8833.