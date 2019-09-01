New Thai restaurant opens in the Mercantile Building

New businesses in the Mercantile Building in Missoula are starting to open their doors!
Zoo Thai, an authentic Thai street food restaurant, had its grand opening Sunday.
They welcomed us back into the kitchen to see how they prepare and plate their meals.
Co-owners Sulunta and Nid have been cooking for as long as they can remember and say they are excited to bring their family recipes to the garden city.
"Basically the food we eat at home, our home cooking, is exactly what we are going to serve to people,” Co-owner of Zoo Thai Sulunta said. “If I would not like to eat that dish I would not send that out to a customer.”
Zoo Thai is open seven days a week and is starting with just dinner hours from 5 to 9:30 p.m. but will soon be adding lunch hours.