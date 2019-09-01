MISSOULA - Several new businesses and restaurants are opening their doors in the Marriott Mercantile Hotel in downtown Missoula.
Zoo Thai, an authentic Thai street food restaurant, had its grand opening Sunday.
Co-owners Sununta and Nid have been cooking for as long as they can remember and said they are excited to bring their family recipes to the Garden City.
"Basically the food we eat at home, our home cooking, is exactly what we are going to serve to people,” Co-owner of Zoo Thai Sununta said. “If I would not like to eat that dish I would not send that out to a customer.”
Zoo Thai is open seven days a week. To start, the restaurant will opening be open for dinner from 5 PM until 9:30 PM. Lunch hours will be added in the near future.