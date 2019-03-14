There's a new student housing option coming to Missoula. It's still under construction, but those unafraid of a little sawdust can take a hard hat tour before it opens.
The complex is called The Sawyer, and is located in the Old Sawmill District across from McCormick Park. Managers say it will be ready for move-in by August. The complex has 57 apartments and and 218 beds.
Property manager Catie Peissig says The Sawyer is the second specialized off-campus student housing option in Missoula, but non-students are also welcome.
"I think it will add a lot of energy and vibrancy to the neighborhood. It's already a diverse group of people living here, working here," Pessig said. "Having that student population move in and be a part of things is going to be a really, really great addition."
Pessig says there are two, three and four bedroom plans available. She says rent in a four person unit will cost a little over six hundred dollars per person, and the complex is accepting applications.
A hard hat tour of the complex is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Management says potential renters can also stop by the complex during normal business hours to request a tour on a different date. The address is 775 Wyoming Street.