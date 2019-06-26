New specialty clinic helps kids who are transgender

Medical treatment for people who are transgender varies from those who are cisgender, plus treatment also differs based on that patients age.
Community Children's here in Missoula has expanded their partnership with Seattle Children’s to open a pediatric specialty clinics that will serve the adolescent transgender community.
Dr. Juanita Hodax is an endocrinologist from Seattle who specialized in hormone treatments for transgender patients. But this year she started coming to Missoula to help start a gender clinic.
“The great thing about Montana is that there are amazing primary care providers, pediatricians, and family medicine doctors who before we started the specialty clinic they were seeing a lot of transgender kids." Dr. Juanita Hodax said.
As the need for a gender clinic grew, Community Children’s started bringing specialists like Dr. Hodax to Montana. She says clinics like these are necessary even if not everyone agrees.
"Gender dysphoria and being transgender is something that often starts in childhood,” Dr. Hodax said, “And people who are not transgender or who have never met someone who is transgender, sometimes have a really hard time understanding that."
When a child recognizes they are transgender, their transition will be different than that of an adult.
"For people who know they are transgender at an earlier age and having to go through a puberty that they don't want to go through, that is really distressing." Dr. Hodax said.
Specialty clinics like the gender clinic at Community Children’s not only focus on the child physical health and transition but their mental health as well.
“For kids who do get treatment for this whether it is just physchosocial support, or if it’s getting treatment, or getting surgeries, people do a lot better,” Dr. Hodax said, “and they tend to have lower rates of depression, lower rates of suicide attempts, and better psychological outcomes. So that's why this treatment is really necessary for those who need it.”
Starting medical transitions early like using puberty blockers can reduce the surgical needs for a full transition later in life.