New section of Russell Street Bridge set to open late Thursday night

MISSOULA- The new section of the Russell Street Bridge is almost ready for the drivers of Missoula.
The Montana Department of Transportation says a portion of the bridge could be open for traffic as early as late Thursday night.
"We are hoping to be able to start moving traffic about 10 PM tonight, the crews are working feverishly as we speak to try and get everything put together. There is a potential the swap may not happen tonight but our intention is switch traffic sometime during the night tonight so everyone will be on the new bridge tomorrow morning,” said Montana Department of Transportation, District Construction Engineer, Bob Vosen.
Once the east side is open, pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers will all have access to the bridge, adding a whole new section to Missoula’s roadways.
"A great shared use paths on it for the non-vehicular users, bicycles, people running and walking, it's going to really improve the connectivity for all users of the transportation system in Missoula,” added Vosen.
Not only will pedestrians and drivers be happy, but local businesses say they're looking forward to living with less construction.
"With the bridge reopening we are hoping for an easier flow of traffic and that some of our new advertising that we have in the mix will be able to catch eyes and bring people into us,” said building manager of The Source, Steven Alaniz.
Immediately following the opening, the west side of the bridge will begin demolition and construction, and the whole project is anticipated to wrap up early next year.