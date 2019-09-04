MISSOULA - The Third annual Last Best Outdoors Fest was held in Missoula Wednesday, where Business for Montana's Outdoors released its latest research on how public lands impact the state's economy.
The main topic discussed at the event, "Why are public lands important to Montana?"
"So many states have such limited access to their public lands and we have such public access to ours, it would be nice to keep it that way," Missoula resident Gail Roberts said.
In a recent study 95% of Montanans agreed outdoor recreation is important.
According to the latest report from Business for Montana's Outdoors and Headwaters Economics, Montana's public lands generate $7.1 billion in consumer spending, $286 million in tax revenue, and 71,000 jobs.
Small business owners who attended the event Wednesday said they rely on that public access.
"So people are coming because they don’t have that concept over there and they want to experience what we have here,” said Connie Long, Owner of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Outfitters
"In the state of Montana tourism should sustain or enhance the character of our place," said Evan Tipton, Founder of TOMIS (Tour Operator Marketing Intelligence Software).
That prioritization of conserving public access can be seen in legislation written by Montana’s delegation.
Democratic Senator for Montana Jon Tester, attended Wednesday's festival and discussed the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Tester explained how the act would continue to protect public lands.
"It is sitting in committee waiting to be heard it is my hope that we will get it out of committee,” Tester said.
Other numbers released in that study show visitation to Montana’s state parks has increased 40% in the last decade. And 72% of Montana households reported utilizing public access trails every year.