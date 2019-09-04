The Third annual Last Best Outdoors Fest was held in Missoula Wednesday where Business for Montana's Outdoors released its latest research on how public lands affect Montana’s economy.
The main question discussed at the last best outdoors fest today was "Why are public lands important to Montana?"
"So many states have such limited access to their public lands and we have such public access to ours, it would be nice to keep it that way," Missoula resident Gail Roberts said.
In a recent study 95% of Montanans agree outdoor recreation is important.
Plus, public access land has a large impact on Montana’s economy. In the latest report released by Business for Montana's Outdoors and Headwaters Economics, Montana's public land generates $7.1 billion in consumer spending, $286 million in tax revenue, and creates 71,000 jobs.
Multiple small business owners in Montana say they rely on that public access.
"So people are coming because they don’t have that concept over there and they want to experience what we have here,” Owner of the Bob Marshal Wilderness Outfitters Connie Long said.
"In the state of Montana tourism should sustain or enhance the character of our place" Founder of TOMIS Evan Tipton said.
That prioritization of conserving public access can be seen in legislation written by Montana’s representatives. Senator Jon Tester was at the festival today and talked about his Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, explaining how it will continue to protect public lands and how it is moving through the senate.
"It is sitting in committee waiting to be heard it is my hope that we will get it out of committee,” Tester said.
Other numbers released in that study show visitation to Montana’s state parks has gone up by 40% in the last 10 years.
And 72% of Montana households say they use public access trails every year.