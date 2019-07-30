New path makes park more accessible

This summer Missoula is becoming more accessible one park at a time.
The Montana Natural History Center has added a new path through their Nature Adventure Garden so people with disabilities or have limited mobility can still enjoy the park. But the new wheelchair friendly path isn’t the only new addition.
"We also have a sensory garden going in at the end of august that will allow everybody to experience Montana native plants even folks with visual impairment or blindness they can sense those plants through touch or smell" Montana Natural History Center Executive Director Thurston Elfstrom
All of these upgrades were made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Kiwanis Signature Project