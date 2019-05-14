MISSOULA - If a marathon sounds daunting, how about a 1K with doughnuts and booze?
The new Lard Butt 1K (yes, that's about .62 miles) is a race in Missoula designed to appeal to the "below-average athlete and weekend warrior in all of us."
The event at Silver Park on Saturday, July 20 includes doughnut stations instead of water stations and beer quaffing before and after the race. Kids, dogs and strollers are welcome.
"On top of being great fun for those who may be in decent shape and don't take themselves too seriously, it's an ideal confidence-builder for those of us not up to doing 5- or 10-K events."
The race features three waves:
- Show-off Wave: For those with the audacity to run (expect heckling from race marshals and spectators);
- Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier;
- Waddlers Wave: For the rest of us.
The $30 registration includes a Missoula Lard Butt t-shirt, unlimited doughnuts and a beverage, with alcoholic and soft drink options available.
Proceeds benefit the Food Pantry Program at the University of Montana.
