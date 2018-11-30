A New Mexico man says a clerk asked him for his passport when he applied for a marriage license in the District of Columbia.
El Paso Times reports that Gavin Clarkson and his now-wife, Marina, went to the District of Columbia Courts Marriage Bureau earlier this month to apply for a wedding license.
The clerk looked at Clarkson's ID and thought that New Mexico was part of Mexico, not the United States, the paper reports.
Clarkson posted online: "You know you are from flyover country when you are applying for a marriage license, give them your New Mexico driver's license, and they come back and say: 'My supervisor says we cannot accept international driver's licenses. Do you have a New Mexico passport?'"
After further discussion, the clerk and a supervisor eventually realized their mistake, Clarkson tells media outlets.
The snafu is far from the first time that a New Mexican has had to prove to another state that they are, in fact, U.S. citizens.
New Mexico Magazine documents a list of residents' run-ins with confusion, including one Santa Fe resident who says Amazon Prime customer support didn't believe that he was streaming in the U.S.
Another New Mexican says if people are confused about where New Mexico is, it helps to reference the show Breaking Bad.