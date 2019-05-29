MISSOULA- Expect construction on Reserve Street in coming weeks to install a a concrete barrier in the median on the bridge over the Clark Fork.
Transportation officials say it will hopefully reduce fatal wrecks on the highly trafficked road.
Construction on the new barrier rail is set to begin next week, on June 2, and crews will complete the construction in the overnight hours to keep traffic moving during the day.
The federal Highway Safety Improvement Program will cover the cost of this bridge barrier rail, in an effort to reduce head-on crashes and side-swipes that are all too common on the stretch of Reserve from River Road to Mullan.
Montana Department of Transportation engineer John Schmidt said the barrier will drastically reduce the frequency of collisions on the bridge.
“MDT over the course of several years has identified a crash cluster on the bridge and identified several serious or fatal crashes that resulted in us identifying this as needing to be done," Schmidt said. "The barrier rail will be a huge improvement, and should make the road way safer."
During the barrier construction crews will address other areas of concern, like bridge deck repairs and roadway striping.
Construction hours will be Sunday through Thursday 7 pm to 7 am with single lane closures.
MDT estimates the project will wrap up the middle of August. Click here for updates on the project.