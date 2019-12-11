The City of Missoula has renewed the lease for Westside Park with Missoula County Public Schools.
The new agreement has three main parts, first is the management of the playground during school hours, next they will have to adopt the new master plan that includes reinvesting from both parties and redesigning that playground, and finally continued maintenance of the park.
This new lease is good until 2049 and after those 30 years there is a possibility for a 10-year extension. The current playground is over 20 years old and is one of Missoula’s most used parks with over 500 kids visiting everyday, so it was time for a redesign.
“The design is really inclusive, so it allows children of all abilities to play shoulder to shoulder and run after each other,” Nathan McLeod from Missoula Parks and Recreation said.
The new playground will be open to the public outside of school hours and will feature equipment like climbing structures, natural building materials, and many other fun additions that were actually recommended by the students at Lowell Elementary.
“The fact that the parks department took the time to engage the students and get them excited about this and take their ideas and put them on paper I think this is really exciting and I appreciate that,” Missoula County Public Schools’ Superintendent Rob Watson said.
The lease was approved by the city council with a unanimous vote.