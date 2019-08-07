The teen who was attacked at the Mineral County Fair in Superior this weekend has been released from the hospital Wednesday and is continuing to heal at home. The same day court documents were released with new information.
In the court documents prosecutors say Curt Brockway asked the teen, Wally Crosby, to remove his hat for the national anthem and Brockway says the teen responded with profanity.
The court documents also say, witnesses to the assault did not hear Brockway say anything before the attack.
Crosby suffered a concussion and a fractured skull, we reached out to the family today and while they didn’t want to go on camera a family friend tells us Wally is scared at this time, and he is having a hard time mentally. They tell us his concussion is very serious, he is in a lot of pain, and very nauseous.
A Facebook post by a family friend says, “The family is accepting donations at any trails west bank in the name Wally Crosby.” Plus a go-fund-me page has been set up under the same name.
