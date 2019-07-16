LOLO - A gravel lot across from Lolo Peak Brewery and Grill will soon be transformed into a 200 housing unit with a few "hobbit" homes built into a hill.
"Lolo for long time long time has had this gravel pit that has laid unused. Really it's a piece of land that has no purpose," says Radd Icenoggle, spokesperson for Zepeda Homes.
It's a work in progress, but when Lolo Village is complete, there will be a combination of 200 apartments for rent, and homes and condos for sale.
Construction crews are currently building one bedroom and two bedroom units. Icenoggle said it will also feature something straight out of a Lord of the Rings novel.
"[A Hobbit Home] is a single bedroom unit that’s partially built into the hillside. The front of the house is sunken into the hill.They’re also energy efficient because you're getting insulation from the hill so you're using the landscape to build a very efficient home," Icenoggle said.
In addition to the housing units he said, "we're anticipating having a small recreational park like an ice rink and half court basketball court."
There will be a community garden and greenhouse, over 150 parking spots and businesses inside Lolo Village.
"We’re anticipating a coffee shop or the real cool thing we’re getting into is E-bikes. So we might one day have an E-bike shop in town," Icenoggle said.
He adds Lolo Village being built will greatly benefit the community.
"With the school being right next door, you’re increasing the tax base for the school and also bringing in more families for the school right here in Lolo," Icenoggle said.
By next summer, prospective buyers and renters can start seeing pricing of the units. For now, it's a work in progress, but in five to seven years Lolo Village will be complete.