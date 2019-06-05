MISSOULA - A downtown shop is hoping to lure in anglers and other visitors by offering the chance to complete their Missoula experience with a fly-fishing-themed place to stay.
Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop owner, Brendan Bannigan, says they recently renovated units above the storefront into short-term rentals called the Dry Fly Apartments. He says they're ideal for people who sign up for one of the guided fishing trips offered through Grizzly Hackle.
"We’re kinda gearing it toward our fishing guests," Bannigan says. "But they’re going to be open to any guest, whether they’re in town for a concert at the Wilma or a Griz game."
The sleek apartments are outfitted with fly-fishing themed artwork and spacious bedrooms.
The rooms are discounted for anglers who rent them in a package deal with a guided fishing trip, but the general public is also invited to rent them out. The units are available for stays by the night, up to a month.
"[Each two-bedroom unit has] a shared living room and kitchen," he says. "So guests can make breakfast in the morning before walking downstairs and meeting their guide."
With a location on Front Street, just above Caras Park, the spot is within walking distance of downtown attractions such as the Wilma and Charlie B's. The south-facing units offer expansive views of the Clark Fork and the mountains surrounding the valley.
Five apartments are available.
Bannigan says the rentals run $200 a night per 2-bedroom unit if packaged with a guided fly fishing trip, and $225 a night through sites like Airbnb and VRBO.
Check out the Dry Fly Apartments website to learn more.