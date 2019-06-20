MISSOULA - A new short documentary from Al Jazeera is showing what life is like for some of Montana's newest residents: refugee families from the Democratic Republic of Congo who settled in Missoula.
The refugees were handed cameras and offered the chance to tell their stories for themselves in Renga for the West. The Missoula Valley serves as a backdrop as they learn new languages, raise their kids or attend school.
"Joel Makeci, a singer and musician, films his road trip with a young Montana musician to Ohio state where he participates in an unlikely gathering of African gospel artists."
"Bikyeombe Abwe, Joel's wife, films her children and reflects on growing up as an orphan in the DRC, while also yearning for her sister, who still lives in a refugee camp in Kenya."
"Justine Binwa uses her camera to stand up for women, reflecting on her past and the abuses women have endured. She is driven to make a better living for her two daughters, cleaning hotel rooms to earn money and save up for their university education."
"And 17-year-old Lavie Celestain contemplates his future. Born in Tanzania, he misses its sun, beaches, and warmth, while in snowy Montana he must navigate an unfamiliar high school and intolerance from his classmates. Through it all, he finds solace in playing football."
The documentary was released this week in part to mark World Refugee Day.
You can watch the 25-minute documentary here for free. It's available online until July 14.
Check out a short trailer for the film: