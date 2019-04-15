New detour routes on Russell Street, driving delays expected

The Montana Department of Transportation is in the process of transitioning traffic onto the newly-constructed Russell Street bridge.
Starting April 15, and the three weeks following, drivers will see lane reductions and detours that will cause delays near the major intersection. MDT District Construction Engineer Bob Vosen said it's to make room for temporary traffic lights as crews work to transition roads to the new bridge.
Roughly half of Russell Street bridge is complete. Temporary traffic lights will be added while crews construct new intersection improvements and close off some left turn lanes.
"There will be impacts, its probably gonna add a little congestion to that intersection because we're going to be reducing those dedicated left turn lanes, so that's obviously is gonna change how traffic flows through that intersection," Vosen said.
Some of the major changes include:
No right turn onto Broadway for northbound drivers on Russell who plan to head towards downtown.
A lane closure for drivers heading east on Broadway, looking to take a right turn onto Russell.
Vosen said by May crews will swap traffic onto the new bridge.
Detour routes will be marked. You can see a map of the detours here. Click "April Detour Maps."