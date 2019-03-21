MISSOULA - There's a new resource to learn about recycling in Missoula, and organizers hope it will inspire the community to make some changes.
The ZERO by FIFTY community series is a new monthly meeting to discuss recycling problems and how to solve them. The name is based on the City of Missoula's ZERO by FIFTY initiative: a goal to significantly reduce waste production in the community by 2050. The new series is the result of a partnership between Home ReSource, Climate Smart Missoula, Zero Waste Missoula, the city itself and other community groups.
Organizers say the meetings will start with a presentation about a recycling challenge, like glass, plastic or organic materials. Visitors will then hear from people and groups trying to solve the problem. Home ReSource community engagement manager Jeremy Drake hopes the meetings will inspire people to change their habits.
"There's a lot of interest from a lot of different parts of the community in learning about zero waste, why it's important and how to get there," Drake said.
Drake says the first meeting will focus on glass. Various groups will talk about ways they're reusing or upcycling glass products. The meeting will conclude with a short tour of Bayern Brewing's glass bottle washing setup.
The first ZERO by FIFTY meeting is scheduled for March 21 at Home ReSource in Missoula. The get together will start at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. More information about future meetings is available here.