MISSOULA - A new commissioner has been appointed to fill the vacancy of Nicole Rowley, who's leaving to take another position. New commissioner Juanita Vero is a fourth-generation partner of the E Bar L Ranch in Greenough.
From Missoula County:
Missoula County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick voted Thursday to appoint Juanita Vero to fill the remainder of Commissioner Nicole Rowley’s term.
Vero, a fourth-generation partner of the E Bar L Ranch in Greenough, will be sworn into office on Monday, July 1. She’ll carry out the remainder of Rowley’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020. She’ll have the opportunity to run for the open seat in the November 2020 election. The winner of that election will then serve the standard six-year staggered term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
“I believe we need to make a decision that takes into account rural representation on the commission,” Strohmaier said. “It’s critically important to recognize that the lived experience and the connections someone might have who has deep roots in a rural area will be different than those same sorts of connections and roots that you might have if you’re living in an urban area. With all that said, I will support Juanita Vero as my choice to serve as replacement for Commissioner Rowley.”
Commissioner Slotnick echoed that sentiment about Vero’s rural roots while also noting the overall caliber of the three candidates. The commissioners also considered Stacie Anderson and Denver Henderson to fill the role.
“We in Missoula County are thoroughly fortunate to have these three people living within our midst,” Slotnick said. “All three of them have dedicated their work lives, and outside-of-work lives, to the betterment of our community.”
In addition to running her family business, Vero has served on numerous boards and committees, including as chair of the Montana Conservation Voters, the Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Missoula County Open Lands Committee and the Sunset School Board.
Rowley announced this spring that she will vacate her seat early to take a position as deputy county administrator for Gallatin County. Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 7-4-2106(2), the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee provided a list of three candidates for Strohmaier and Slotnick to consider.
Vero will earn an annual salary of $89,980.80 as commissioner.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Vero, call Communications and Projects Director Anne Hughes at 406-258-3160 or email ahughes@missoulacounty.us.