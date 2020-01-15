The neighbors at Hollywood Trailer Court said the sound of gun shots woke them up Wednesday morning and when they looked out their window it wasn't the sight they were expecting to see.
"I heard it and I was like ok those are fire crackers then I saw on my friends story that it was someone got shot," neighbor Miercedes Green said.
This is the image that miercedes green saw that let her know to stay inside her house
"It was right outside her front window its wasnt even that far," Green said.
But Green wasn't the only one woken up by the stand off. Brock Eggleston said he heard the police talking with the suspect outside his house.
"So I slowly got up peaked out and saw a gentleman right outside my window with a gun drawn," Eggleston said.
to him it seemed like the suspect was resisting.
"I could hear him trying to plead with the gentlemen to put the gun down, and he said for the love of god brother please put down the gun," Eggleston said.
MPD said the stand off lasted about an hour but what Eggleston heard was at the very end.
"The officers started saying please Frank no please no, and then that's when the shots went off," Eggleston said.
The suspect was brought to the hospital for his injuries, there is no word on his condition as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The State Department of Criminal Investigation has taken over this case from the Missoula Police Department ABC FOX Montana will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available