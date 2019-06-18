Nearby businesses alarmed after Tuesday morning river search and rescue

MISSOULA- Fire trucks, police cars, a helicopter, along with river rescue teams, surrounded the Clark Fork River near the University of Missoula’s foot bridge.
Within minutes of Missoula County Sheriff's office getting a call concerning a stolen vehicle, helicopters and response teams surrounded the area. With all of the commotion and chaos, nearby businesses say they didn't know what to expect.
"We had a client come in that had just heard about everything and he told us that they had sent a boat out to find him and that he saw a chopper flying around looking for him,” said hair stylist at Great Clips, Kayla Katzenberger.
Not sure if they should lock their doors, employees say they don't see this activity often, but after today's events unfolded, they have their own concerns.
"It's concerning that someone was running around with some sort of weapon, according to the news, so that’s concerning because we have a lot of kids and families that come in here and it's scary that something could of happened,” added Katzenberger.
Upon learning the full story happening behind their building, workers say they were just relieved the whole ordeal was finally over.
The name of that 16-year-old boy has not yet been released, and his cause of death is still being determined.
