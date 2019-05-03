montana from space

A recent image from NASA shows an incredible view of Montana.

The shot from the International Space Station is close enough to see the lights from the major cities in the Treasure State. 

Cell biologist Jordan Miller pointed out the image on Twitter:

We added some labels so you can clearly see the cities.

nasa map of montana from space

You can also use a NASA online tool to zoom in more closely in the image. NASA's website says the picture was taken on New Year's Day 2018.

