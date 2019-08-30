ST. IGNATIUS - According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine plane crash killed three men from Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Don Bell said his deputies along with Lake County Emergency Management, Montana Highway Patrol, and Mission Valley Fire, arrived on scene around 4 PM Thursday.
The sheriff's office says the plane crashed upside down in a hay field, and the property owner loaned a backhoe to help lift up the aircraft and extricate the plane passengers. All three people in the plane were declared dead on scene.
The sheriff's office says the deceased are identified as Timothy R. Arnold, 59, Allen K. Eicher, 65 and Grant O. Weythman, 49.
Weythman is listed as the owner of the plane in FAA records.
All three men were from Evansville, Indiana. Their bodies have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab.
Sheriff Bell said it appears the plane went down after a wing hit a power line.
The Federal Aviation Administration crash report says the aircraft was a 1962 Beechcraft Bonanza fixed-wing single-engine. The FAA continues investigation.
Story updated with additional information and identification on Aug. 30.