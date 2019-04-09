MISSOULA - The sheriff's office released the name of a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Michelle L. Andrews, 46, is identified as the woman whose body was reported on Sunday evening in Missoula.
Missoula police say they're investigating the incident as a suspicious death, although the manner of death has not been released.
Police say someone reported finding the body in an access tunnel under the Van Buren exit of I-90, near East Broadway.
The sheriff's office sends thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.