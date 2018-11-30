MISSOULA - Police report that a man is dead after a wreck near North Reserve on Thursday night.
Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department says the wreck happened on Schramm, just west of Reserve Street.
A 26-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two parked cars, neither of which were occupied. The driver's side of the vehicle sustained the most damage, and he died on scene.
A 24-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The call came in around 7:15 PM, Welsh says. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and Welsh says icy roads are considered a possible factor.
On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office identified the male driver as Kyle D. Winchester.
Story updated 3:39 PM Nov. 30.