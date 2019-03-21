MISSOULA - The sheriff released the name of the man who died in a head-on, wrong-way crash with a semi on Wednesday.
The Missoula County sheriff says Martin J. Elison, 62, of Missoula, died in the crash.
Elison's vehicle was headed the wrong way up I-90 when it crashed head-on into a semi, according to reports from Missoula firefighters and the Montana Highway Patrol.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to the hospital, according to MHP.
The semi truck was carrying a load of wood chips at the time and caught on fire in the collision. Both sides of I-90 were blocked and backed up traffic for several hours.