MISSOULA - Authorities released the name of a man found dead this week on Brooks Street.
From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
"Sheriff TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the individual who was found deceased Monday morning on the 3500 block of Brooks Street. The body has been identified as Geoffery A. Morris, 56, of Missoula. Cause and manner of death are still pending.
The Missoula City Police Department is investigating the details surrounding this death. Please refer to their office for any further questions.
May he rest in peace."
Police previously said that the man's body appeared to have been there for some time.