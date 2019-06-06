UPDATE - The Missoula County Sheriff's office released the name of the man found dead in a wreck off Snow Bowl Road.
They say Christopher Greer, 40, died after his car went off the side of the road. They say the wreck was ruled "accidental." His body was recovered on Thursday, June 6.
Missoula - Search and Rescue crews have recovered a body from a single-vehicle crash on Snow Bowl road.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash actually happened sometime within the last few days. The driver went off a ledge on Snowbowl road.
The male driver was ejected from the car, along with his dog. Both the driver and the dog died on impact.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says investigators were on the scene Thursday evening.
The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time as authorities notify the family.