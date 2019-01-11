Missoula Police said they've had multiple reports of break-ins to unattached garages in two apartment complexes this week.
These two apartment complexes are located on the 4000 and 4100 blocks of Mullan Road in Missoula.
Residents said six garages at the 4100 Mullan Condos have been broken into so far, which has caused victims to lose many personal belongings and valuables.
"This box here has old blankets in it and that was closed before. I know that was closed," said resident, Rosemary Thurston.
Thurston said she received a text saying something happened to the garages in her complex and when she went out to check her garage she saw a wire hanging down and she knew her garage had been hit.
Thurston said she recently moved back to Montana from Seattle, so she still hasn't gone through a lot of her boxes in her garage storage.
"And you don't really know what's in there, what's not in there. And so there's a concern about whether you lost something, and you're not going to ever know until you're down the road you're looking for it and it's not there," explained Thurston.
An uncertainty Thurston is going to have to live with.
And she's not the only one; her neighbors have been affected too.
"One person told me they had a lot of sporting equipment and fishing equipment in their garage and they lost a substantial value in the things that were stolen," said Thurston.
Another resident also noticed that his key pad had been messed with, but luckily his garage was not broken into.
This is just an important reminder to make sure you have good locks and security features for your garage or storage to keep your belongings safe.