The Missoula Police Department is upping its patrols to keep an eye out for drunk drivers through New Year’s.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says almost 900 people across the U.S. died in December 2017 because of drunk drivers. The MPD has some advice to get drivers home safely for the holidays.
The MPD recommends making a plan to get home before leaving home for the night. Uber, Lyft, Mountain Line buses, taxis AAA’s Tipsy Tow and the NHTSA’s Safer Ride app are all options for Missoula residents. The MPD says asking a sober friend to drive is another option.
The MPD says driving drunk could mean going to jail, up to $10,000 in fines and losing driver’s licenses. The department encourages Missoula residents to call 911 if they see unsafe drivers.