"He didn't fire the weapon but we have information that he was preparing to harm them" Interim Chief Mike Colyer said.
More information has come to light about an officer involved shooting in Missoula that left one man dead.
The coroner identified the man as 35-year-old Frank Cogar of Missoula, who was killed by officers from the Missoula Police Department after an incident at the Hollywood Trailer Court Wednesday.
"This uncooperative male with the hand gun just refused to give up the weapon and refused to comply with any of their orders" Colyer said.
After arriving on scene, police made contact with Cogar, and for the next 25 minutes officers attempted to get him to put the gun down.
"In trying to negotiate and give commands and ultimately there was pleading from our officers for this person to disarm themselves and make themselves available to them," Colyer said.
Pleading that was heard by near by neighbors.
"You hear them trying to plead with the gentleman to put he gun down, he said for the love of god brother please put down the gun," Neighbor Brock Eggleston said.
But Cogar refused.
"The male presented such an immediate threat to the officers that they made a split second decision a life or death decision to protect themselves three of the officers fired at the male striking him several times with rounds from their department authorized fire arms," Colyer said.
Those three officers are now on indefinite paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for any MPD officer who discharges their weapon.
During Wednesday's press conference we asked for the names of the officers who fired their guns, Colyer said he can't provide that information yet and didn't have a timeline for when those names will be made public.
The State Department of Criminal Investigation is still in charge of this case and actively investigating.