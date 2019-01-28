Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials have killed two mountain lions after a dog was attacked and killed over the weekend in Missoula.
According to FWP Region 2 Information and Education Program Manager Vivaca Crowser, police were initially called to the Upper Rattlesnake neighborhood after a dog was killed Saturday night.
Police called FWP for assistance and FWP tracked two mountain lions nearby. Both mountain lions were killed.
Crowser said this was the response because the lions were staying in the area, not just passing through, and a pet was killed.