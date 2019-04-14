Mount Jumbo south zone to open on Monday

Missoula Park and Recreation officials are opening up the south zone of Mount Jumbo for public access, after extending its closure due to a greater than normal snow pack.
After talking with wildlife biologists, Missoula officials are opening up the south zone to Mount Jumbo on Monday, which includes all points of Jumbo's Saddle Road.
The "L" trail and US West Road is open, and visitors are required to stay on the trail to protect any wild animals.
In a press release, officials say the extended closure protects 75 to 90 elk and other animals that are eating at the lower elevations to regain strength after a cold winter.
The North zone of Mount Jumbo will remain closed until May first or later, depending on weather conditions.