MISSOULA - More trailheads and lookouts are closed to keep people away from the Beeskove Fire operation.
The Beeskove Fire is burning 347 acres a few miles up the Rattlesnake trail corridor.
From Lolo National Forest:
The Missoula Ranger District has expanded the closure area for the Beeskove Fire to provide for public safety as heavy machinery and crews move into the area and continue operations.
The expanded closure includes the previous closure area and the following additional areas:
- Woody Mountain to Johnson Gulch area is now closed to recreational use.
- Sheep Mountain Trailhead is now closed along with access to the trailhead via East Twin Creek Road FS 2117 and Upper Twin Creek Road FS 2119.
- Mineral Peak Lookout is now closed as well as access to the lookout via the East Fork Rattlesnake Road FS 2112 and Mineral Peak Lookout Road 2120.
- Upper Twin Creek/Sheep Mountain Spur Trail #505 is now closed.
Previously closed areas that will remain closed through this order:
- Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 remains closed after Poe Meadow for staging of fire equipment. The trail is open until Poe Meadow (approximately 2.75 miles).*Please be aware, the main Rattlesnake Trailhead and Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 will be closed Tuesday, August 6 for dust abatement along the corridor and will reopen up to Poe Meadow on Wednesday, August 7.
- Trail #515.7/#515.8 remains closed.
- Sheep Mountain Loop Trail #1513 remains closed.
- East Fork of the Rattlesnake Trail #514 remains closed.
- Sheep Mountain Trail #513 remains closed.
- Mineral Peak Trail #511 remains closed.
- Rattlesnake Horse Trailhead remains closed for staging of vehicles.
Many areas in the Rattlesnake remain open like Sawmill Gulch and the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Additionally, the Woods Gulch trailhead and the Marshall Canyon area remain open.