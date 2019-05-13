MISSOULA - At least 101 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been confirmed in Missoula County as of Monday at noon.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is working closely with schools in the Missoula, Lolo and Frenchtown areas. Cases have been confirmed in 16 schools across the county.
Officials are currently contacting anyone who may have had close contact with the highly-contagious disease. They say there could be up to 2,000 people who may have had "close contact" with a person with whooping cough. Close contact is when a person is within three feet of an infected person for a period of time.