More than 200 Frenchtown Students Tested for Whooping Cough

Frenchtown School Administrators said more than half of their high school students were tested for pertussis or whooping cough, after health officials confirmed a student was infected with the disease.
"Kind of the motto is wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands," Frenchtown School District Superintendent Randy Cline said.
Wash your hands. That's what Frenchtown School Administrators are telling their students after one high school student tested positive for whooping cough last week.
"When we contacted the health department, they came and they did screening for students who may have had contact with him," Cline said.
School officials tested more than 200 high school students for the highly infectious disease.
"They did indicate that they did not find any following the screenings," Cline said. "We're observing it because that young man has siblings and so it's possible it could show up at the other buildings, but that has not happened."
In order to prevent more cases of whooping cough, Cline is telling his students to take extra precautions.
"What you have to do is make sure you wash your hands and use sanitary practices," Cline said.
And school custodians are making sure things are extra clean.
"We have talked to our custodians so they're doing more sanitizing in the public areas," Cline said.
The school nurse is one the lookout for whooping cough symptoms and referring parents to testing facilities.
Once a person becomes infected with whooping cough, it could take up to 21 days for symptoms to appear, according to health officials. Symptoms in the beginning are usually mild, and can resemble those of a common cold.
Symptoms include:
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Red, watery eyes
- Fever
- Cough
You can call the health department's info line at 406-258-INFO if you have questions.