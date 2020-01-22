More than a hundred people gather in Missoula for Selena Not Afraid Vigil

MISSOULA - More than a hundred people in Missoula gathered at the University of Montana campus for a candlelight vigil to remember Selena Not Afraid.
It was an emotional candlelight vigil as more than 120 people gathered at the fire pit outside of the Payne Family Native American Center to talk about Selena, and the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls around the country.
Prayers were said by elders from Native tribes, and one of the speakers sang a song to honor Selena.
Organizers of the event said while they weren't actually related to Selena, they hurt for her and her family.
"A lot of us as indigenous people felt that. Even though she wasn't a direct lineage of relative to us, we felt that lost. We felt that dimming of our hope," Lauren Small Rodriguez the candlelight vigil organizer said.
Among the handful of speakers, was one unifying message, to get justice for Selena.
Organizers of the event asked for donations for Selena's family to not only help pay for funeral expenses, but to help other families with missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.
If you would like to donate, contact the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center by clicking here.