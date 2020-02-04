Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... SNOW OF LIGHT TO MODERATE INTENSITY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. STEADY LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATION OF AROUND AN INCH IS ANTICIPATED THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. SNOWFALL INTENSITY WILL LIKELY INCREASE AROUND 6AM WEDNESDAY MORNING, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE.