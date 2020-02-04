Big changes are coming to the Garden City as more than 200 affordable housing units will soon be built in Missoula, thanks in part to $3 million worth of federal grants.
These units will be built on two different sites. The larger site will be near the corner of Mullan Road and Broadway and the smaller site will be on the corner of Burn Street and Cooley.
The Missoula Housing Authority has teamed up with Homeword to bring more affordable housing to Missoula.
"We will combine two pieces of property in Missoula for a total of 202 homes that are affordable," Homeword Executive Director, Andrea Davis said.
72 of those units will be on the Cooley Block plus Missoula County has donated four acres of land to this affordable housing project.
"Without the donation of that land this most likely would not be happening," Executive Director of the Missoula Housing Authority Lori Davidson said.
The Mullan site will be home the other 130 units but this project is about more than just housing.
"The project will also have what we are calling a navigation center and that center will be providing social services to the people who live in the permanent supportive housing," Davidson said.
From providing social services, to creating 200 new homes, this collaborative project covers a large scope and that comes with a large price tag
"Totaling $3 million in federal grants which we will be funneling into a $40 million project," Davis said
But a project this big doesn't happen overnight.
"200 apartments will take some time to build so we will not be leasing those out until the next fall of 2022," Davis said.
The developers are expecting to break ground in the spring of 2021.
In addition to creating housing, this project will also create jobs. They expect to support over 300 jobs during construction and nearly 90 new jobs will be created once the project is complete.