MISSOULA - The Lard Butt 1K is a running event that is 0.62 miles long and replaces water stations with donut stations.
A group of five guys from Montana that grew up playing sports together realized they weren't quite in the same shape as they used to be. So, instead of accepting their new lifestyle they decided to embrace it.
Brent Baldwin, Eric Hanson, Dave Worstell, Dave Peppenger, and Mark Peterson came up with the Lard Butt 1K because the typical running event was for superior athletes and avid runners. The Lard Butt 1K is non-competitive race and celebrates the below-average athletes and weekend warriors.
"In this race, everybody's the same no matter your shape or size, whether you've been running for a while or you just got off the couch and decided to run a race," said Clifford Johnson, lard butt runner, about why he decided to join this year's Lard Butt 1K.
The Lard Butt 1K replaces water stations with donut stations, timing chips with chocolate chips, and a well-stocked beer garden for before and after.
The Lard Butt 1K has taken place in Seattle and San Francisco but now these Montanans are bringing it home for the first time. They expect nearly 1,000 people from across the treasure state to join in the festivities.
However, this year's Lard Butt 1K isn't just about donuts and merchandise. The group is asking participants to bring at least 2 canned food items or non-perishables to donate to the University of Montana's food pantry.
"What's always been important to all of us is the notion of giving something back," said Mark Peterson, Lard Butt 1K co-founder.
Peterson says if everyone just brings two items, it will make a significant impact on the program that is focused on giving back to the community.
The Lard Butt 1K kicks off July 20 at Silver Park in Missoula. To register and for a full schedule of events you can head to this link.