MISSOULA- The veteran’s affairs clinic is renaming its Missoula clinic after late WWII veteran David Thatcher.
The army veteran enlisted following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Thatcher passed away in 2016, but Sen. Jon Tester says the clinic will help honor the Silver Star recipient for his valor.
"We will christen this clinic the David J. Thatcher VA clinic to ensure his spirit, his service, and his character live on for generations of veterans and their family members,” Sen. Tester said.
Thatcher's efforts saved many lives during the war and Senator Steve Daines spoke about the legacy of heroes like Thatcher, and their impacts on the U.S. and Montana for years to come.
"To get something like this done, it requires republicans and democrats to set aside party labels and focus on doing the right thing and this is an example of that to our state and to our country,” said Senator Steve Daines.
Both senators were joined by Thatcher's family, including his widow dawn, and their children David and Sandy.
The clinic now has a plaque on its wall, honoring David Thatcher, and his accomplishments that helped so many.