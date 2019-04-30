MISSOULA - Tiffany Susan didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a professional stunt driver. As a teenager, she wanted to become an architect - before she got into a car crash that nearly killed her.
“Once I made it to the ambulance, the paramedic did say once he hooked me up to everything, I was flatlined,” she says of the crash.
She still has significant facial scars to this day.
But the wreck didn’t keep her out of the driver's seat. Exactly one year after her crash, she took a stunt driving class for her 18th birthday.
"I had really bad short term memory loss and literally I couldn't remember childhood friends, I couldn't remember how to get home,” she says. “But when I got in the car and went stunt driving for the very first time, I remembered how to do every single maneuver and I just thought to myself, ‘I think this is where I'm supposed to be.”
These days, Susan travels the country to do shoots for world-renowned car companies and she also teaches stunt driving through her Montana-based company, Wreckless Stunt Driving.
She says she recently went on a pretty amazing stunt shoot.
"I did a Tesla shoot, where I went out and basically go to drag race a Tesla X P100D in Ludicrous Mode, which is currently the quickest production vehicle made."
For the shoot, Tiffany got to bring in passengers who’d never been in a Tesla before. She says the adrenaline rush and reactions were thrilling.
She says she loves teaching stunt driving, whether it’s for team building programs or overcoming driving fears.
It feels great to see a passenger go from nervous, shaky hands to experiencing the thrill of the ride, she says.
"And then they're rolling down the window, ‘Did you see that?’ and talking to the people outside. And so that's why I do it and it's incredible,” she says. “It's the best job."
The next Wreckless Stunt Driving course is set for Sept. 22, 2019 in Helena.