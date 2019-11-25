Do you have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast? Well if not, grocery stores in Missoula will be celebrating Turkey Tuesday and will be stoking up on those famous Hutterite Turkeys.
But why is the demand for these turkeys so high?
Many people in Montana place their orders for Hutterite Turkeys months in advanced but that turkey order doesn’t start at the meat counter, it starts on the colony.
“We never seem to have enough turkeys,” Fairhaven Colony Manager Cal Waldner said.
Waldner has been raising turkeys on the Fairhaven Colony for over 30 years and according to him the reason for the demand is simple.
“People want to know where their food comes from,” Waldner said.
And so do the grocery stores.
"We know where the birds come from, how they are raised, and the people that raise them, so it creates a bond between us and the producers,” Good Food Store Meat Manager Rus Kubisiak said.
The Hutterite Colonies that works with the Good Food Store only produce turkeys this time of year so now is the time to reach into the freezer and take one home. But if you want that fresh turkey November 24th is your day.
“On Turkey Tuesday, the 26th this year, we will bring in hundreds of fresh turkeys,” Kubisiak said, “hundreds of them in various sizes the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.”
And that’s when the demand is the highest.
“There are a certain number of people who like to be here really early and often times there is a line outside the door before we open at 7 am,” Kubisiak said.
So when you rush to the store bright and early this year remember where your dinner comes from.
“It’s just farm raised turkeys, we feed them on our own grain,” Waldner said.
Hutterite Turkeys, this week’s Montana Treasure.