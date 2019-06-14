ARLEE - As first reported by our partners at 406 MT Sports, Arlee Head Coach and Warrior Movement founder Zanen Pitts is stepping down from Arlee basketball. The move has stunned his fans.
He said, “I’m sick and tired of this administration… And now some of the new people that they’ve hired as the athletic director to go from what we already were going from and the new school board, the ones that were re-elected, I’m not going to put up with it anymore. I’m tired of it.”
When the news broke many people took to social media to express their feelings.
“I have been profoundly moved by the Warrior Movement.”
“You are an amazing man and role model for your community and the young people you work with. I am so sorry to hear that you are resigning as the basketball coach.”
Manhattan Christian Head Coach Jeff Bellach went to twitter…”nothing but love for Coach Pitts, the Warriors, the Warrior Movement. Congrats to coach on an amazing run and blessings to you and fam in future endeavors.”
Pitts told 406 he will no longer coach basketball but the Warrior Movement is still alive and well and he looks forward to bringing it to even more schools now that he isn’t only associated with just one.
The Arlee Warriors have won two state titles and went 140-18 including a 48 game winning streak in the six years under Pitts. They were also profiled in The New York Times.