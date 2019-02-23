MISSOULA - The food service Worker of the Month for the Montana No Kid Hungry program comes from the Polson School District this month, where the winner she says she's feeding the future.
Lindsay Ganong started her career as a registered nutritionist, but her love for helping youth form healthy habits combined with her background led her to accepting a job as the Food Service Director for the Polson School District last August.
"I think school food is an incredible opportunity to make sure that kids have exposure to foods that are grown in Montana, are local, and they know where they came from and also just a wide variety so they have a lifelong healthy relationship with food,” said Ganong.
As the Food Service Director, Ganong plans and feeds the whole Polson school district, which includes the high school, middle school, two elementary schools, a pre-k, and a toddler school.
Lindsay says it’s important to meet every child and students dietary needs.
"We have what we are calling a traditional foods advisory council and we are slowly and quietly working towards recipe testing, recipes that students brought forward,” said Ganong.
Many of those recipes reflect the rich heritage of the region, and Lindsay says it's important for kids to feel included throughout every aspect of school, including through the cafeteria menu.
"I think it’s really that kids feel heard and that they see themselves in food choices and so we are trying to provide that,” added Lindsay.
It's not just the kids she has an impact on, her staff also recognizes the creative and positive changes she has made.
"I see the new avenue that she is putting us on and I think it's going to be new and exciting. It's a lot of changes and we all have to change with it and I'm excited for what's going to happen,” said head cook, Debbie Jones.
Lindsay’s dedication and passion towards serving the youth in Polson is a recipe for success, and the school district as well as her staff says she is beyond deserving of this award.