After two anchor stores announced they will be closing their Southgate Mall locations, the old Herberger's store is seeing new life.
A local start up, The Giggle Box, is taking over the vacant two story retail space and transforming it into something totally different.
Right now The Giggle Box is a blank canvas but soon it will be the perfect place to pose for your next Instagram post.
In what used to be a department store the creators of The Giggle Box have completely transformed the space.
"Hopefully you will be able to taste, touch, see, smell everything." Co-Founder Michael Gardner said, "from scratch and sniff wall paper to responsive video projections."
Made up of 12 rooms each space will have a different theme, from bananas, to beaches, and even a laser light show. But what is the one thing every room has in common? They will all be camera ready.
Even though they are filling a large space The Giggle Box wants their interactive art museum to be an intimate experience.
"The way we set it up is that small groups can tour the space essentially in private, so they are not feeling awkward posing for their selfies in front of these weird art installations," Gardner said.
Plus every installation is brought to life thanks to local artists.
"This just make so much sense in Missoula because Missoula is such an artistic community," Gardner said, "We are definitely engaging the local artist for the video production, laser design, and painting the rooms. And being part of the collaborative process so it will creatively reflect Missoula's soul and spirit."
Letting you reflect that spirit on your Instagram.
The Giggle Box will be open for six months starting in March. Pre-sale tickets are available now, but if you want a free sneak peek you can enter your email on their website.