MISSOULA - After a train collided with an unoccupied car that was stuck on the train tracks near Frenchtown, Montana Rail Link is urging people to be careful and aware.
According to Operation Life Saver, an organization that specializes in rail safety, it takes the average freight train traveling at 55 m.p.h. over a mile to come to a complete stop. To put that into perspective, that is about the length of 18 football fields.
Montana Rail Link wants to remind everyone that if for some reason your train becomes stuck on the tracks, to alert authorities immediately. At every train crossing there is a blue sign indicating the crossing’s identification number as well as the phone number for dispatch. This along with calling 911 will alert train personnel to stop their locomotive, hopefully in time.
Authorities are still investigating how the car near Frenchtown became stuck on the tracks about 100 yards from the crossing. This is a developing story.